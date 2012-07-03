July 3 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In the largest settlement involving a pharmaceutical company, the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $3 billion in fines for promoting its best-selling antidepressants for unapproved uses and failing to report safety data about a top diabetes drug, federal prosecutors announced Monday. link.reuters.com/nem29s

- Robert Diamond, the chief executive of Barclays Plc , told employees on Monday that he was "disappointed and angry" about the bank's past attempts to manipulate key interest rates to bolster its bottom line. link.reuters.com/pem29s

- Microsoft Corp owned up on Monday to the collapse of its biggest push into digital advertising, announcing that it would take a $6.2 billion accounting charge in its online services division for a failed acquisition. link.reuters.com/sem29s

- Airbus, the European airplane maker, announced Monday that it would invest $600 million over the next five years to build an assembly line here for its popular A320 single-aisle jet - its first factory in the United States. link.reuters.com/tem29s

- Documents in a civil suit in federal court appear to threaten a legal defense that credit ratings agencies have long used to fend off liability for misjudging securities that later cost investors vast sums in losses. link.reuters.com/vem29s