- Barclays Plc's manipulation of key interest
rates, which led to a $450 million penalty for the bank, claimed
its biggest victims on Tuesday: Robert Diamond, the British
bank's chief executive, and one of his top deputies, Jerry del
Missier, the chief operating officer. The scrutiny is expected
to grow on Wednesday, when Diamond appears before a British
parliamentary committee. link.reuters.com/jyq29s
- The auto industry surpassed expectations in June by
reporting a 22 percent increase in sales, fueled in part by
lower gas prices and a surge of interest in new car models.
General Motors Co and Chrysler reported double-digit
sales growth of new vehicles, while Ford Motor Co's sales
rose 7 percent. Toyota Motor Corp's sales were up 60
percent. link.reuters.com/kyq29s
- Federal regulators released so-called living wills on
Tuesday for nine of the nation's largest banks - blueprints for
how they could be dismantled in the event of a collapse - but
some analysts and other banking experts warned that they were
still too big to fail without sending shock waves through the
financial system. link.reuters.com/nyq29s
- Manchester United filed for an initial public offering in
the United States on Tuesday, a move that would return the
English soccer team to the public markets. link.reuters.com/pyq29s
- The European Commission has said that the proposed
purchase of EMI Music by Universal Music Group would
significantly harm competition in the recording industry,
indicating that Universal might have to make substantial
concessions in order to win approval, according to several
people briefed on the matter. link.reuters.com/qyq29s
- Duke Energy Corp said it completed its $32 billion
merger with Progress Energy, a few hours after South Carolina
gave final approval. The move creates the largest electric
utility in the United States, with 7.1 million customers in six
states in the Southeast and Midwest. link.reuters.com/ryq29s