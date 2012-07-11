July 11 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Robert Diamond, who stepped down last week, faces criticism about his leadership as Barclays Plc deals with fallout from a scandal involving interest rate manipulation. link.reuters.com/tys39s

- Users of Facebook Inc, later this summer, will be reminded about NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games in London. And viewers of NBC's coverage, at the same time, will be nudged to talk about the Games on Facebook. link.reuters.com/vys39s

- Regulators on Tuesday took a major step toward reining in risky Wall Street trading, approving new rules aimed at preventing a repeat of the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/wys39s

- An accumulation of concerns caused Duke Energy's board to lose confidence in its chief executive, leading to his ouster just hours after completing a $32 billion merger with Progress Energy, according to testimony Tuesday by James Rogers - the man who replaced him. link.reuters.com/zys39s

- Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is expected to announce to Parliament yet another package of austerity measures, this time meant to lower Spain's deficit to 6.3 percent of gross domestic product, as agreed to in Brussels on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/bat39s