- At a time of soaring health care bills, experts say that
doctors, middlemen and drug distributors are adding hundreds of
millions of dollars annually to the costs borne by taxpayers,
insurance companies and employers through the practice of
physician dispensing. link.reuters.com/juz39s
- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in mid-2011 replaced
virtually all of its roughly 40 examiners at JPMorgan Chase
to bolster the team's expertise and prevent regulators
from forming cozy ties with executives, according to several
current and former government officials who spoke on the
condition of anonymity. link.reuters.com/kuz39s
- With the economy having slowed in recent weeks, business
leaders and policy makers are growing concerned that the tax
increases and government spending cuts set to take effect at
year's end have already begun to cause companies to hold back on
hiring and investments. link.reuters.com/muz39s
- U.S. Federal Reserve officials agreed at a meeting in June
that unemployment would remain elevated for another five to six
years, but most did not regard that as reason enough to expand
the Fed's efforts to stimulate growth, according to an official
account published on Wednesday. link.reuters.com/nuz39s
- Only a month after being lionised for staring down
European officials and avoiding budgetary dictates from
Brussels, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy unveiled another package
of unpopular austerity measures on Wednesday as the country's
miners staged a raucous and occasionally violent protest. link.reuters.com/ruz39s