July 13 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Friday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Despite the recent run of disappointing economic data, a
broad range of experts and forecasters expect the U.S. economy
to improve slightly in coming months, thanks to lower oil prices
and new signs of life from sectors like automobiles and housing.
* When Timothy Geithner ran the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, he acknowledged fundamental problems with the process for
setting key interest rates in the midst of the 2008 financial
* As the founder of Peregrine Financial Group, Russell
Wasendorf lies in critical condition in an Iowa City hospital,
Peregrine's angry customers are asking, how could futures
* HSBC Holdings Plc, the largest financial
institution in Europe, has become the latest British bank to
reveal major internal-control problems, saying that senior
officials would apologise to United States lawmakers next week
for not cracking down soon enough on money-laundering activities
* China's growth slowed in the second quarter, adding to the
worries about the ability of the world's second-largest economy
