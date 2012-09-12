Sept 12 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bradley Birkenfeld, who got out of jail last month after
serving time for helping Americans dodge taxes, received a
lavish bonus for his role in exposing tax schemes at UBS.
* Morgan Stanley has reached an agreement to take
full control of the Smith Barney retail brokerage joint venture,
a business that it has called a crucial part of its future.
* Congressional leaders dug in their heels on Tuesday
against any quick deal to resolve a looming fiscal disaster
before the election, even as ratings agency Moody's warned that
it would downgrade the government's debt if no solution was
found by year's end.
* The Ford Motor Co's board will meet this week to
consider possible succession plans for the company's chief
executive, Alan R. Mulally, a person with knowledge of the
meeting said on Tuesday.