Toshiba to purchase IHI's stake in Westinghouse
TOKYO, Feb 17 Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
Sept 14 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve opened a new chapter in its efforts to stimulate the economy, saying that it intends to buy large quantities of mortgage bonds until the job market improves substantially.
* UBS will face the harsh glare of the spotlight again on Friday, as opening arguments begin in the trial of a former trader accused of hiding a multibillion-dollar loss at the investment bank.
* Johnson & Johnson named an outsider on Thursday to fill a top leadership role overseeing its troubled consumer health unit, a break from the company's longstanding tradition of promoting executives from within.
* A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development pointed to a slowdown in the coming months in Italy, China, India and Russia, with weak growth in France and Germany - the two biggest economies of the struggling euro zone.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.