Sept 17 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration plans to file a broad trade case
at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Monday accusing
China of unfairly subsidizing its exports of autos and auto
parts, a senior administration official said late Sunday.
* The boom in American corporate profits, which has far
outpaced the gains in the broader economy since the end of the
last recession, is faltering.
* The iPhone 5 that Apple Inc introduced last week
with only incremental changes seemed to signal that the industry
has entered an era of technological bunny hops.
* Can smartphone apps become hit movies and television
shows? Hollywood is watching and wondering. It would help solve
a continual problem for studios, which require more fresh source
material than is available.