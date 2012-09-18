Sept 18 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the prospect of rich new oil fields in tantalizing
reach, Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced on Monday that
it was forced to put off completing wells in the Alaskan Arctic
for another year after a spill containment dome was damaged
during a testing accident.
* The French finance minister on Monday laid out a series of
concerns that would have to be addressed before France signs off
on the proposed merger of the defense giants European Aeronautic
Defense & Space Co and BAE Systems Plc.
* Home improvement retailer Lowe Cos Inc on Monday
abandoned its $1.8 billion hostile bid for its Canadian
competitor Rona Inc, a move that avoids a political
showdown with the government in Quebec.
* Vanity Fair magazine, which has been battling declining
newsstand sales in the United States, is looking for more
readers in Europe. Next year, Conde Nast is starting a monthly
edition of Vanity Fair in France.