Sept 18 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With the prospect of rich new oil fields in tantalizing reach, Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced on Monday that it was forced to put off completing wells in the Alaskan Arctic for another year after a spill containment dome was damaged during a testing accident.

* The French finance minister on Monday laid out a series of concerns that would have to be addressed before France signs off on the proposed merger of the defense giants European Aeronautic Defense & Space Co and BAE Systems Plc.

* Home improvement retailer Lowe Cos Inc on Monday abandoned its $1.8 billion hostile bid for its Canadian competitor Rona Inc, a move that avoids a political showdown with the government in Quebec.

* Vanity Fair magazine, which has been battling declining newsstand sales in the United States, is looking for more readers in Europe. Next year, Conde Nast is starting a monthly edition of Vanity Fair in France.