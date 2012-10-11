Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The European aerospace giants, EADS and BAE
Systems Plc, said Wednesday they had failed to win
government support for a merger that would have created an
entity with a combined market value of about $50 billion.
* Federal authorities are using taped phone conversations to
build criminal cases related to the multibillion-dollar trading
loss at JPMorgan Chase and Co, focusing on calls in
which employees openly discussed how to value the troubled bets
in a favorable way.
* The private equity giants Blackstone Group and
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co are longtime rivals that compete
for multibillion-dollar deals. But during last decade's buyout
boom, according to newly released e-mails in a civil lawsuit
accusing them of collusion, the two firms appeared to be on much
cozier terms.
* Toyota Motor Corp announced on Wednesday that it
was recalling 7.4 million vehicles worldwide, including 2.5
million in the United States, to repair power-window switches
that can break down and pose a fire risk.
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to open up much of its
drug research in an apparent effort to deflect criticism that
important information gathered in clinical trials often does not
see the light of day.
* The Commerce Department issued its final ruling Wednesday
in a long-simmering trade dispute with China, imposing tariffs
ranging from about 24 to nearly 36 percent on most solar panels
imported from the country.
* Costco Wholesale Corp continues to draw more
shoppers and sign up new members, giving the wholesale club
operator higher net income and revenue in its fiscal fourth
quarter. The company's performance beat Wall Street's
expectations, and its shares touched a record high on Wednesday
before easing a bit.
* The European Union's transport commissioner intends on
Thursday to threaten legal action against member governments
that do not soon take serious steps toward integrating their air
traffic control operations.
* Two top Chinese officials will not attend international
financial meetings in Tokyo this week, in an apparent snub aimed
at showing China's displeasure with Japan's handling of a
dispute over islands claimed by both Asian nations.
* U.S. Internal Revenue Service commissioner Douglas Shulman
announced Wednesday that he will leave his post next month,
ending a four-and-a-half year term during which he modernized
some of the agency's infrastructure while cracking down on tax
dodging by corporations and offshore tax evasion by individuals.