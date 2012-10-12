BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprint Nextel Corp said Thursday that it was in discussions with SoftBank Corp over a "potential substantial investment". The talks, which began this summer, center on SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications company, paying $12.5 billion for a stake of about 70 percent in Sprint, according to a person briefed on the matter.
* Carl Icahn escalated his proxy fight with the vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp on Thursday by offering to take over the company for $32.50 a share, or about $3 billion.
* After months of battling sweltering heat and drought, a bit of good news emerged for farmers on Thursday: the Agriculture Department revised its estimates for soybean production higher, a sign that the drought had less of an impact on the crop than feared.
* The solar panel manufacturing industry in the United States and Europe has begun a volley of trade cases against imports, following the same track as the steel industry before it - and for many of the same reasons.
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.