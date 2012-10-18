Oct 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprint Nextel Corp is seeking greater control of
Clearwire Corp, the wireless network operator in which
it owns close to a majority stake, through negotiations with its
partners in the company, people briefed on the matter said.
* One way or the other, NK Rosneft' OAO, the
Russian state oil company, is poised to significantly expand its
oil and gas holdings in Russia. And BP Plc, its latest
Western partner, could benefit from whatever move Rosneft makes.
* Exxon Mobil Corp agreed to buy Celtic Exploration
Ltd for about $3.1 billion in cash and stock, as it
sought to expand its presence in the energy-rich shale
formations of western Canada.
* The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV
agreed to buy Cymer Inc, a maker of microchip
components, for 1.95 billion euros ($2.56 billion).
* Following the doping scandal, Lance Armstrong fell further
from grace on Wednesday. Nike Inc, the sports brand most
closely associated with his racing days, was among several
companies severing ties with him.
* A judge handed Warner Brothers a major victory in its
quest to defend its Superman franchise, ruling that heirs of the
comic book hero's co-creators have no right to seize control of
half of the lucrative property.
* Federal prosecutors want Rajat Gupta to spend as much as
10 years in prison for insider trading. However, Gupta's lawyers
have pleaded for a lenient sentence of probation, accompanied by
an order that he perform community service.
* eBay Inc reported that net income in the third
quarter rose $597 million, or 45 cents a share, a 22 percent
jump from the quarter a year earlier. Revenue climbed 15 percent
to $3.4 billion.
* Bank of America Corp reported a slim $340 million
quarterly profit even after doling out huge payments to settle
legal claims from its takeover of Merrill Lynch during the
financial crisis.