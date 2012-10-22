Oct 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A radical new design of Microsoft Corp's flagship operating system is likely to cause some head-scratching when Windows 8 goes on sale this Friday.

* The Weather Channel Companies became the Weather Company, signifying a shift to media outside television.

* BP's board has approved an offer from the Russian state oil company, Rosneft, to buy most of BP's business in Russia for cash and shares in Rosneft, further consolidating Russia's control of its oil industry, an executive with knowledge of the decision said.

* Canada could still approve the $5.2 billion acquisition of Progress Energy Resources by the Malaysian state oil company Petronas, the country's finance minister said Sunday, despite blocking the deal late last week.