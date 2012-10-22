Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
* A radical new design of Microsoft Corp's flagship operating system is likely to cause some head-scratching when Windows 8 goes on sale this Friday.
* The Weather Channel Companies became the Weather Company, signifying a shift to media outside television.
* BP's board has approved an offer from the Russian state oil company, Rosneft, to buy most of BP's business in Russia for cash and shares in Rosneft, further consolidating Russia's control of its oil industry, an executive with knowledge of the decision said.
* Canada could still approve the $5.2 billion acquisition of Progress Energy Resources by the Malaysian state oil company Petronas, the country's finance minister said Sunday, despite blocking the deal late last week.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.