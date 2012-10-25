Oct 25 The following are the top stories on the
* Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director, was sentenced to two years in prison for leaking
boardroom secrets to the former hedge fund manager Raj
Rajaratnam.
* Visa Inc announced that it had named Charles Scharf,
a former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's vast retail arm,
as chief executive, as Visa's current leader prepares for
retirement next year.
* Boeing Co reported a third-quarter profit that was
better than analysts had expected because of sharp increases in
aircraft deliveries. It also raised its earnings forecast for
2012 for the third time.
* AT&T Inc says it is facing a temporary setback in
growth partly because there aren't enough new iPhones to go
around. But it still made a solid profit in the latest quarter,
and along with its main rival, Verizon Wireless, remains a
dominant force in the American wireless industry.
* On Wednesday, federal prosecutors in New York accused Bank
of America Corp of carrying out a scheme, started by its
Countrywide Financial unit, that defrauded government-backed
mortgage agencies by churning out loans at a rapid pace without
proper controls.
* Officials of Medtronic Inc, the medical device
maker, edited studies by outside researchers about a
controversial spine treatment sold by the company, inserting
claims that their product was superior to a competing one,
according to a Senate finance committee report.