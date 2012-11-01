Nov 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* New Jersey was reeling on Wednesday from the impact of Hurricane Sandy, which has caused catastrophic flooding in Hoboken and in other New York City suburbs, destroyed entire neighborhoods across the state and wiped out iconic boardwalks in shore towns that had enchanted generations of vacationgoers. ()

* Investors apprehensive about the reopening of the New York Stock Exchange after Hurricane Sandy were pleasantly surprised at the resilience of American markets. ()

* Potash Corp confirmed on Wednesday that it has approached the government of Israel about increasing its stake in Israel Chemicals, another fertilizer maker. ()

* Knight Capital Group suffered a power disruption at its headquarters in Jersey City on Wednesday and told clients to route their orders elsewhere, a spokeswoman for the trading firm confirmed. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, is suing Javier Martin-Artajo, a former executive in its chief investment office, a once little-known unit at the center of the bungled trades. Martin-Artajo directly supervised Bruno Iksil, the so-called London Whale, according to a lawsuit made public on Wednesday. ()

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn announced late Wednesday that his hedge fund, Icahn Capital, had acquired a roughly 10 percent stake in Netflix Inc. ()