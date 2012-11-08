EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the presidential election over, Wall Street titans who supported Mitt Romney now face the prospect of having to mend fences with the Obama administration. ()
* Unemployment will remain at "very high" levels, according to a gloomy set of forecasts issued by the European Commission. ()
* Prosecutors in Germany confirmed Wednesday that police officers raided several offices of EADS as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria. ()
* Greece's Parliament approved a sweeping set of austerity measures early Thursday that were aimed at keeping the country in the euro zone. ()
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.