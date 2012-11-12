BRIEF-Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* China's top banking regulators and the chairmen of the four largest banks tried to allay concerns on Sunday that the country was allowing its banking system to grow at a reckless pace as a way to sustain short-term economic growth. ()
* Apple Inc and HTC Corp the Taiwanese smartphone maker, said they had agreed to dismiss a series of lawsuits filed against each other in a feud that started more than two years. The companies said their settlement includes a 10-year license agreement that grants rights to current and future patents held by both parties. ()
* Finance ministers from euro area countries are scheduled to gather in Brussels on Monday evening to confront a Greek debt that still threatened to torpedo the European monetary union after three years of unbroken crisis. ()
* The BBC's chairman said Sunday that the broadcasting organization was in a "ghastly mess" as a result of its bungled coverage of a decades-old sexual abuse scandal and in need of a fundamental shake-up. ()
* Known to fans of politics as the nation's liberal television network, MSNBC is looking to gain ground on the Fox News Channel in President Obama's second term. ()
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: