Paramount CEO Brad Grey to step down
Feb 22 Brad Grey will step down as the chairman and chief executive officer of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures film studio, the company said on Wednesday.
Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fake accounts and fraudulent "likes" are an especially acute problem for Facebook as it has sought to distinguish itself as a place for real identity on the Web. ()
* Microsoft has unexpectedly parted ways with Steven Sinofsky, the leader of one of its most lucrative businesses and an executive often mentioned as a possible successor to the current chief executive. ()
* The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the world's leading oil producer by about 2017 and will become a net oil exporter by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on Monday. ()
* A federal jury in Manhattan rejected the Securities and Exchange Commission's claim that Bruce Bent, the man credited with inventing a popular investment vehicle known as a money market fund, defrauded investors when his flagship fund failed in September 2008, sowing panic among ordinary investors. ()
Feb 22 Brad Grey will step down as the chairman and chief executive officer of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures film studio, the company said on Wednesday.
* Viacom announces leadership transition at Paramount Pictures
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least six companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.