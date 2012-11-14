Nov 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An accumulation of run-ins with other company leaders led
to Steven Sinofsky's departure, according to several current and
former Microsoft Corp executives. ()
* Authorities have reached a $210 million settlement with a
BNY Mellon subsidiary, Ivy Asset Management, for advising
clients to invest with Bernard Madoff, whose multibillion-dollar
fraud landed him in federal prison, New York's attorney general,
Eric T. Schneiderman, said on Tuesday. ()
* The Washington Post, facing steep financial challenges and
striving to find profitability as readers abandon print
newspapers for digital formats, changed its newsroom leadership
on Tuesday. The Post announced that Marcus Brauchli, its
executive editor for the last four years, will step aside but
remain with the company. Martin Baron, editor of The Boston
Globe, will replace Brauchli effective Jan. 2. ()
* Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest computer
networking company, enjoyed years of rapid growth in the early
days of the Internet, only to struggle against new competitors.
While the company is unlikely to see sustained double-digit
growth, the efforts of John Chambers, Cisco's chief executive,
to get Cisco into newer businesses like Internet video and
maintain a disciplined cost-consciousness have plumped profits.