Nov 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BP, the British oil company, said on Thursday that
it had agreed to pay $4.5 billion in fines and other penalties
and to plead guilty to 14 criminal charges related to the rig
explosion two years ago that killed 11 people and caused a giant
oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()
* Wal-Mart on Thursday reported that its
investigation into violations of a federal anti bribery law had
extended beyond Mexico to China, India and Brazil, some of the
retailer's most important international markets. ()
* As its policy on highly caffeinated energy drinks is
scrutinized, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
publicly released records on Thursday about fatality and injury
filings that mentioned the possible involvement of three
top-selling products. ()
* McDonald's Corp made a top executive change on
Thursday, hoping it can jump-start sales and fight off
intensifying competition. The company said that Jan Fields,
president of McDonald's USA, would be succeeded by Jeff
Stratton, its global chief restaurant officer, effective Dec. 1