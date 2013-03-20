March 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JP Morgan Chase & Co will make changes to protect consumers who have borrowed money from a rising power on the Internet - payday lenders offering short - term loans with interest rates that can exceed 500 percent. ()

* Cyprus lawmakers rejected a 10 billion euro bailout package on Tuesday, sending President Nicos Anastasiades back to the drawing board to devise a new plan that might still enable the country to receive a financial lifeline while avoiding a default that could reignite the euro crisis. ()

* Federal authorities are examining Microsoft Corp's involvement with companies and individuals that are accused of paying bribes to overseas government officials in exchange for business, according to a person briefed on the inquiry. ()

* Monster Beverage Corp, United State's biggest seller of energy drinks, has decided after a decade of selling the popular high-caffeine Monster Energy as a dietary supplement to market it as a beverage, a switch that will bring significant changes in how it is regulated. ()

* In a forehead-slapping development, Neiman Marcus and two other retailers settled federal claims that they had marketed rabbit, raccoon and other real fur as fake fur. ()

* A former candidate for governor of Oregon was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and accused of defrauding investors who hoped to buy shares of Facebook Inc before its initial public offering in 2012, federal authorities said. ()

* Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista confirmed Tuesday that he was negotiating to sell part of his stake in MPX Energia SA , his natural gas and electricity generation company, which has over $3 billion in debt. ()