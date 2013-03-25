March 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After hours of meetings in Brussels, European officials agreed to a deal to rescue Cyprus that would drastically reduce the size of the country's banking sector and scrap the controversial tax on bank deposits. ()

* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and investor Carl Icahn have each separately submitted preliminary takeover proposals for Dell Inc, the embattled computer maker. ()

* News Corp wants the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to waive a ban on consolidation between TV stations and newspapers in local markets, but it is not without setbacks. ()

* At the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, generic and brand-name drug companies will be arguing against the federal government on whether the maker of a brand-name drug can pay a generic-drug company to keep the generic version off the market. ()

* Bausch & Lomb Inc, the eye-care company, said in an initial public offering registration filing that Warburg Pincus LLC would continue to own a majority of the stock after the offering. ()

* Wall Street is taking America's biggest pension fund Calpers to court this week, for a long-awaited battle over who takes the losses when a city goes bust - workers and retirees, municipal bondholders, or both. ()

* Taking a page from China, the United States is now scouring high schools for hackers with an eye to bringing them along to one day defend the nation from foreign attack. ()

* Web-publisher Spin Media LLC will introduce technological improvements to encourage readers to linger and to track them as they move from one device to another. ()