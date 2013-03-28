BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The largest banks in the United States - including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co - facing a torrent of lawsuits over shoddy mortgage securities, are pushing to overturn a series of tough rulings in an important case. ()
* AMR Corp's American Airlines won bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday to combine with US Airways Group Inc and form the world's biggest airline. ()
* The Cypriot government on Wednesday announced severe restrictions on access to funds held in the country's banks, hoping to control a rush to withdraw money when the banks open on Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks. ()
* Two lithium-ion car batteries produced by GS Yuasa Corp , the same Japanese company that supplies batteries for Boeing Co's grounded 787 jetliner fleet, have overheated in recent days. ()
* The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit against cable television company Comcast Corp , in which more than 2 million current and former Comcast subscribers claimed that the company had unfairly eliminated competition and overcharged customers. ()
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the chemical, dimethyl fumarate, sold by Biogen Idec Inc under the name Tecfidera, the third of a spate of oral drugs that are transforming the treatment of multiple sclerosis. ()
* Covington & Burling, a prominent U.S. law firm, plans to announce on Thursday that Lanny Breuer, who led the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into the financial crisis, will be its vice chairman. ()
* After nearly 30 years of running Hearst Corp, a privately held media company that publishes the Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar and Esquire magazines, Chief Executive Frank Bennack has announced that he is stepping down. ()
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.