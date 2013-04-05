April 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Two of the most senior executives at Bank of Cyprus may
have deleted crucial e-mail documents last year related to what
proved to be a disastrous decision to invest heavily in Greek
government bonds just before Greece's international bailout in
2010, according to an investigative report commissioned by the
central bank of Cyprus. ()
* Jeffrey Skilling, the former Enron Corp chief executive
serving a 24-year sentence for his role in the fraud that led to
the energy giant's collapse, could be released early from prison
under a possible agreement with the U.S. government, according
to a notice posted late Wednesday on the Justice Department's
website. ()
* Japan's central bank said that it would aggressively buy
bonds, doubling the amount of money in circulation over two
years with a view of producing annual inflation of about 2
percent. ()
* Even while accusing Jon Corzine and other former MF Global
Holdings Ltd executives of "negligent conduct" that
may have fueled the brokerage firm's collapse, a bankruptcy
trustee has agreed to postpone a lawsuit against them. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co said its Chairman Raymond Lane
was stepping down just two weeks after his narrow re-election.
Two other directors departed the board entirely. ()
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials are wondering how to remain
cautious even as signs show that the labor market is improving
more rapidly than expected. ()
* Mathew Martoma, the former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio
manager facing insider trading charges, has switched lawyers,
replacing Charles Stillman of Stillman & Friedman with Richard
Strassberg of Goodwin Procter. ()
* Advance Publications, owner of Ohio newspaper The Plain
Dealer, said on Thursday that it would trim the paper's home
delivery to three days a week and create a new digital company.
The paper is also expected to cut more than a third of its
newsroom staff. ()