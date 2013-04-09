April 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The chief executives of the New York Stock Exchange , Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and BATS Global Markets Inc are joining forces for the first time to push regulators to rein in the increasing amount of trading that is moving off public exchanges and onto platforms like so-called dark pools. ()

* The biggest private equity buyout ever - the $45 billion deal for the Texas energy giant TXU in 2007 - has been steadily sliding toward becoming one of the biggest busts. Yet even as bankruptcy is acknowledged as a possibility, the company's private equity owners are trying to make sure they don't walk away empty-handed. ()

* KPMG said late Monday night it had fired a senior partner in its Los Angeles office after learning that he had provided inside information to an unnamed individual "who then used that information in stock trades involving several West Coast companies." ()

* The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Mary Jo White as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, dismissing concerns about her close ties to the Wall Street banks she will now oversee. ()

* European antitrust regulators have received a formal complaint about Google Inc's Android operating system for mobile devices, even as they move to the final stages of their inquiry into the company's search practices. ()

* After a troublesome 17-month run, Ron Johnson is out as chief executive of J. C. Penney Co Inc, and with that, the most closely watched revival effort in retail in recent memory is in danger of disintegrating.

The company's board said on Monday that Johnson, who engineered Apple Inc's retail strategy, is leaving Penney and that Myron Ullman, who had been CEO at the retailer for seven years until Johnson took over, has returned to the helm. ()

* Jacob Lew, the U.S. Treasury secretary, on Monday urged European officials to ease its policies in order to help the continent and the global economy. ()

* The U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman, Ben Bernanke, said Monday night that the central bank's annual stress tests of major American banks showed that the banking industry had grown much healthier since the financial crisis. ()

* Alcoa Inc kicked off the earnings season on Monday by reporting a larger first-quarter profit - up 58 percent - than analysts had expected, helped by strong demand for aluminum used to make airplanes and automobiles. ()

* Aereo Inc, a streaming TV service, was cleared last week by a U.S. federal appeals court to stream programming it gets free from broadcasters. News Corp's Fox and other broadcasters are pondering their next move. ()