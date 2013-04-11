April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve alerted bank officials on Tuesday that policy makers were considering a shift on when to begin easing back on stimulus efforts, a day before the news was released publicly, but it insisted there was no evidence traders on Wall Street had benefited from what was called an error. ()

* Deutsche Telekom AG sweetened a bid by its T-Mobile USA unit for MetroPCS Communications Inc on Wednesday, after running into fierce resistance from shareholders of the target company. ()

* Goldman Sachs reached a deal with the CtW Investment Group, an organization that advises union pension funds, to halt a vote on a proposal to split the roles of chairman and chief executive. The proposal, which was sent to Goldman in January, is being withdrawn. ()

* U.S. federal agents secretly photographed a former senior KPMG executive accepting a cash payment in exchange for secret information about the companies he audited, according to a person with direct knowledge of the case. ()

* Under President Obama's budget proposal, deductions for tax breaks like mortgage interest and contributions to charities would be capped at a maximum rate of 28 percent. ()

* Global growth is likely to remain tepid this year and central banks should keep their easy monetary policies in place, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. ()

* On Wednesday, the research firm IDC reported that worldwide PC shipments declined 13.9 percent during the first three months of the year compared with the same period a year earlier. ()