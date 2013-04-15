April 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co, capitalizing on government efforts to bolster the housing market, reported strong earnings, but added that home loans and mortgage banking income was declining. ()

* Kareem Serageldin, a former senior trader at Credit Suisse Group AG, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he fraudulently inflated the value of mortgage bonds as the housing market collapsed, becoming one of the highest-ranking Wall Street executives to admit to crimes related to the 2008 financial crisis. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's directors, who were already among the best-compensated corporate directors in the country, will receive an additional 500 shares a year, according to a securities filing submitted on Friday. ()

* Google Inc has for the first time agreed to legally binding changes to its search results after an antitrust investigation by European regulators into whether it abuses its dominance of online search. ()

* The Chinese economic recovery lost some of its momentum during the first quarter of this year, official data released on Monday showed, surprising analysts who had expected growth to accelerate on the back of ample credit, strong infrastructure spending and firm exports. ()

* The Supreme Court is poised to take up the question of whether human genes can be patented. But some say advances in the field may blunt the impact of its ruling. ()

* Intel Corp, the world's largest semiconductor maker, is struggling to adapt as PC sales collapse, users rely more on mobile phones and tablets, and cloud computing expands. ()

* The president of Cyprus chided the nation's central banker on Sunday, telling him to try to stabilize the bailed-out country's troubled banking sector rather than acting in ways that catch the government by surprise. ()