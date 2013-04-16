April 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Dish Network Corp said on Monday that it had submitted a $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, the third-largest wireless carrier in the United States, saying a merger between the two companies could roll television, high-speed Internet and cellphone services into a single package. ()

* The trustee seeking money for victims of Belinkrnard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme was barred on Monday from blocking a $410 million settlement resolving New York State's claims against a hedge fund manager, J. Ezra Merkin, who was accused of secretly steering client money to Madoff. ()

* AMR Corp, the parent company of American Airlines, filed its formal plans to exit bankruptcy late Monday, bringing its proposed $11 billion merger with the US Airways Group Inc closer to reality. ()

* Energy Future Holdings Corp, the Texas energy giant that was taken private in 2007 in a record-breaking $45 billion buyout, disclosed Monday a potential bankruptcy plan to its creditors. ()

* Gold prices tumbled 9 percent on Monday, the sharpest drop in 30 years, heightening fears that investors' faith in the safe haven has been shattered. The steep fall in gold, after a slump on Friday, led a broader sell-off in commodities and stock markets. ()

* Big pharmaceutical companies have used an array of tactics aimed at preventing generic manufacturers from developing low-cost copies of their drugs. But federal regulators contend the latest strategy - which relies on a creative interpretation of drug safety laws - is illegal. ()

* The government of India, home to many of the world's leading software outsourcing companies, wants to replicate that success by creating a homegrown industry for computer hardware.