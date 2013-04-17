April 17 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a first-quarter
profit of $2.19 billion, or $4.29 a share, up 5 percent from the
year-ago period and driven by investment banking and lending,
but the bank faces many market and regulatory challenges. ()
* Fairway's initial public offering got off to a strong
start Tuesday evening, with the U.S. grocery chain pricing its
shares at $13 each, above the expected range, according to a
person briefed on the matter. It raised $177.5 million, valuing
the whole company at $536.1 million. ()
* A judge has approved a settlement between the hedge fund
SAC Capital Advisors and securities regulators that allows the
firm to pay a $602 million fine to resolve a civil insider
trading case without admitting any guilt, but he conditioned his
ruling on a pending ruling from the Federal Appeals Court. ()
* In a major policy move, the Food and Drug Administration
said on Tuesday that it would not approve generic versions of
the powerful narcotic OxyContin, the painkiller that symbolized
a decade-long epidemic of prescription drug abuse. ()
* After fierce industry lobbying and internal bickering, the
Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to
overhauling the money market fund industry. Just days after Mary
Jo White became its chairwoman, the agency's spokesman, John
Nester, said on Tuesday that "the staff expects to have
something for the commission's consideration in the near
future." ()
* AMR Corp unit American Airlines was forced to
ground all of its flights for several hours on Tuesday after a
nationwide problem with its computer systems. By late afternoon,
its computers were back up and its operation were slowly coming
back to life. ()
* Google Inc is recruiting developers to build apps
for its Internet-connected glasses, but it is being unusually
restrictive as it slowly introduces the new technology to a wary
public. ()
* A jury in Chicago rejected claims on Tuesday that the
orthopedics unit of Johnson & Johnson inappropriately
marketed an artificial hip, which the company recalled in 2010.
()
* The U.S. Justice Department's top antitrust enforcer said
on Tuesday that he supported limits on how much of the nation's
airwaves a single wireless company could hold, a condition that
could keep AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc
from bidding on certain blocks of airwaves during auctions. ()