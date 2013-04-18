April 18 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks have been reporting steady growth in earnings since
soon after the financial crisis. But the ballooning bottom lines
could embolden the lawmakers and regulators who want to
introduce additional measures to overhaul the banking system. ()
* Some checks to troubled homeowners, as a part of a $3.6
billion settlement with the United States' largest banks accused
of wrongful evictions and other abuses, bounced after they were
issued by the consulting company hired to distribute settlement
payments. ()
* The law firm DLA Piper has settled a fee dispute with one
of its clients, resolving a case that highlighted lawyers'
emails that discussed overbilling the client, in one instance
using the phrase "churn that bill, baby!" to describe their
work. ()
* Four months after the investment firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP put the country's largest gun company,
Freedom Group Inc, up for sale in the wake of the
school shootings in Connecticut, it has found a possible buyer
in Cerberus's owner, Stephen Feinberg. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission announced its first mobile
cramming case, accusing a company of taking advantage of
consumers by tacking unwarranted charges onto their phone bills.
()
* The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Nigerian
plaintiffs who said foreign oil companies had been complicit in
violating their human rights may not sue in American courts. The
decision limited the sweep of a 1789 law that had been used to
address human rights abuses abroad. ()
* EBay Inc continues its turnaround, from troubled
online auction site to a forward-looking, mobile-oriented
ecommerce company as it reported a 19 percent rise in
first-quarter net income. But the results, as well as
second-quarter forecasts, fell short of Wall Street's
expectations, causing the stock to fall 1.6 percent in
after-hours trading. ()
* Greece's economic free-fall is reshaping the lives of
families with children, many of whom arrive at school hungry,
underfed or even malnourished. ()