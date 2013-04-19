April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some U.S. airports could see delays in flights, following the furloughs of air traffic controllers beginning on Sunday. ()

* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is expected on Friday to approve Boeing Co's plans to fix the batteries on its new 787 Dreamliner jets, a decision that could soon allow the planes to return to service after being grounded for more than three months. ()

* Private equity giant Blackstone Group decided to withdraw from the bidding for Dell Inc after discovering that the company's PC business was deteriorating faster than it had previously understood, people involved in the negotiations said. ()

* Barclays Plc, the British bank that has been in the spotlight over its role in a rate-rigging scandal, is shaking up its management ranks as it seeks to distance itself from the era of Robert Diamond, its former chief executive. ()

* Shares of Apple Inc were trading for more than $700 last year, but they have tumbled back and analysts are trying to understand why. ()

* On Friday, SeaWorld Entertainment will make its debut as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange in one of the biggest offerings of a private-equity-backed company in recent months. The initial public offering raised $702 million and valued the company at $2.5 billion. ()