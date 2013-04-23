April 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulators in Germany, one of the most privacy sensitive countries in the world, unleashed their wrath on Google on Monday for scooping up sensitive personal information in the Street View mapping project, and imposed the largest fine ever assessed by European regulators over a privacy violation. ()

* Legislation to help states force online retailers to collect sales taxes easily cleared its first procedural hurdle on Monday evening, and even its fiercest opponents are looking to the House for a last stand. The Senate voted 74-20 to take up the legislation for debate and amendment. ()

* Standard Poor's, accused of inflating its ratings to win business during the boom in mortgage investments, urged a judge on Monday to dismiss the federal government's civil case against it, saying the Justice Department had built a faulty complaint on "isolated snippets" of conversations rather than evidence of real wrongdoing. ()

* Flights were delayed by up to two hours across the U.S. on Monday, the first weekday that the nation's air traffic control system operated with 10 percent fewer controllers. Pilots, gate agents and others were quick to blame furloughs caused by mandatory across-the-board budget cuts, but the Federal Aviation Administration said it was too soon to tell. ()

* Twitter continued its march into the advertising world with the news on Monday that the social media company had signed a deal with one of the largest advertising agencies in the world, the Starcom MediaVest Group, part of Publicis Groupe . ()