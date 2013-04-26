April 26 The following are the top stories on
* With the cost of some lifesaving cancer drugs exceeding
$100,000 a year, more than 100 influential cancer specialists
from around the world have taken the unusual step of banding
together in hopes of persuading some leading pharmaceutical
companies to bring prices down. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co said its first-quarter
net income jumped 42 percent from a year earlier to a record
high thanks to robust smartphone sales even during a typically
slow season for the electronics market. ()
* Federal regulators on Thursday admonished some of the
nation's largest banks for offering payday-style loans,
short-term costly credit tied to customers' checking accounts.
()
* George Soros, the hedge fund billionaire, on Thursday
disclosed a 7.9 percent stake in J C Penney, with 17.4
million shares, according to a securities filing. The stake is
passive, meaning Soros will not try to exert influence on the
embattled retailer. ()
* European Union regulators took another step on Thursday
toward reaching an antitrust settlement with Google Inc
, asking the company's competitors to review changes
proposed by Google to resolve concerns with its Internet search
and advertising business. ()
* Trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the
nation's largest options exchange, was delayed for several hours
on Thursday because of computer problems, the latest incident to
highlight the vulnerability of markets to technological shocks.