May 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Despite its extraordinarily flush balance sheet,
technology behemoth Apple Inc borrowed money on Tuesday
for the first time in nearly two decades. In a record-size bond
deal, the company raised $17 billion, paying interest rates that
hovered near the low-cost debt of the United States Treasury. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama is expected on Wednesday to
nominate Tom Wheeler, a venture capital investor and fund raiser
in Obama's presidential campaigns, as chairman of the Federal
Communications Commission, two administration officials said
Tuesday. ()
* Wall Street bankers and some of the world's top finance
ministers are waging a bitter international campaign to block
Washington financial regulators from extending their policing
powers far beyond the nation's shores. ()
* The outspoken chief executive of SoftBank went on
the offensive on Tuesday, arguing that his $20 billion offer for
Sprint Nextel would prevail unmodified over a bold
competing bid made by Charles W. Ergen's Dish Network.
()
* Earnings at Pfizer, one of the largest drug
makers, soared 53 percent as the company benefited from a gain
related to a joint venture with China. But the results fell
short of Wall Street expectations, and the company lowered its
forecast for the year. ()
* NewSchools Venture Fund, a nonprofit that started out
channeling philanthropic donations to charter schools and that
now invests in a range of education groups and businesses, is
entering into a partnership with a new venture capital fund that
could result in millions more in financing. ()