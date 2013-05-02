May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that its economic stimulus campaign would press forward at the same pace it has maintained since December, putting to rest any suggestion that it was leaning toward doing less. ()

* This time last year, just before Facebook made its public debut, the social network did not show a single advertisement on its mobile applications. And over time, the cries about its mobile strategy grew louder and louder. Those concerns were silenced on Wednesday, when Facebook's earnings report offered early signs that the company was cracking the mobile revenue code. ()

* Berkshire Hathaway agreed on Wednesday to buy the 20 percent of the International Metalworking Companies (IMC) that it does not already own, for $2.05 billion, giving it full control of the company. ()

* General Motors and Mountain Dew withdrew advertisements on Wednesday after receiving criticism that the ads were racially offensive. ()

* In Greece's first major privatization deal since the country's debt crisis erupted three years ago, the government on Wednesday agreed to sell a controlling stake in the state gambling company OPAP to Emma Delta, a Greek-Czech investment fund, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said. ()

* The American arm of the ING Group, the Dutch financial services firm, priced its initial public offering at $19.50 a share, below its expected range of $21 to $24. Still, the transaction raised about $1.27 billion after slightly increasing the number of shares sold, to 65.2 million. It is the second-biggest market debut in the United States this year. ()