* A day after the Walt Disney Company disclosed that
it was ending apparel production in Bangladesh, that country's
garment manufacturers expressed alarm that other Western
corporations might follow Disney's lead. They feared that could
bring about a potential mass exodus that would devastate
Bangladesh's economy and threaten the livelihoods of millions of
people. ()
* Steven Cohen, the founder of the hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors, announced a broad set of changes that would bolster
the fund's compliance practices, including clawing back the pay
of employees who violate the law, in a letter to his investors
on Thursday. ()
* Government investigators have found that JPMorgan Chase
devised "manipulative schemes" that transformed
"money-losing power plants into powerful profit centers," and
that one of its most senior executives gave "false and
misleading statements" under oath. ()
* Thousands of workers at the health care giant Kaiser
Permanente have voted again to remain with the Service Employees
International Union rather than switch to a smaller rival, the
National Labor Relations Board said on Thursday. ()
* The European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate
to a record low on Thursday. But its president, Mario Draghi,
indicated that his promise last year to do "whatever it takes"
to save the euro had limits. ()
* Barnes & Noble, in an effort to strengthen the
digital offerings of its Nook devices, will outfit its color
tablets with Google Play, the one stop shop for Google's
applications and software services, the bookseller said
on Thursday. ()