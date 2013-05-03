May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A day after the Walt Disney Company disclosed that it was ending apparel production in Bangladesh, that country's garment manufacturers expressed alarm that other Western corporations might follow Disney's lead. They feared that could bring about a potential mass exodus that would devastate Bangladesh's economy and threaten the livelihoods of millions of people. ()

* Steven Cohen, the founder of the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, announced a broad set of changes that would bolster the fund's compliance practices, including clawing back the pay of employees who violate the law, in a letter to his investors on Thursday. ()

* Government investigators have found that JPMorgan Chase devised "manipulative schemes" that transformed "money-losing power plants into powerful profit centers," and that one of its most senior executives gave "false and misleading statements" under oath. ()

* Thousands of workers at the health care giant Kaiser Permanente have voted again to remain with the Service Employees International Union rather than switch to a smaller rival, the National Labor Relations Board said on Thursday. ()

* The European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low on Thursday. But its president, Mario Draghi, indicated that his promise last year to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro had limits. ()

* Barnes & Noble, in an effort to strengthen the digital offerings of its Nook devices, will outfit its color tablets with Google Play, the one stop shop for Google's applications and software services, the bookseller said on Thursday. ()