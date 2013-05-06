May 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* ISS, a shareholder advisory firm, has recommended that
investors withhold their support for three JPMorgan
directors. ()
* Major media companies, including Condé Nast, Yahoo
and Hulu, are promoting online video programming on a
large scale, but it is not clear whether advertising dollars
will follow. ()
* The USA Network believes that in order to stay competitive
it has to branch out into new programming directions. ()
* Jet makers are avoiding risk by redoing old models.
Boeing's announcement that it had started presenting
airlines with an enhanced version of its 777 jet, rather than a
whole new plane, underscores the shift. ()
* Easy credit, combined with crony capitalism and corporate
mismanagement, fueled a banking crisis that threatens to make
Slovenia follow the path of Cyprus. ()
* Xavier Niel's low-cost Web and mobile services have
disrupted the established operators in France, but his goal is
no less than to instill an entrepreneurial technology culture in
the country. ()