May 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* ISS, a shareholder advisory firm, has recommended that investors withhold their support for three JPMorgan directors. ()

* Major media companies, including Condé Nast, Yahoo and Hulu, are promoting online video programming on a large scale, but it is not clear whether advertising dollars will follow. ()

* The USA Network believes that in order to stay competitive it has to branch out into new programming directions. ()

* Jet makers are avoiding risk by redoing old models. Boeing's announcement that it had started presenting airlines with an enhanced version of its 777 jet, rather than a whole new plane, underscores the shift. ()

* Easy credit, combined with crony capitalism and corporate mismanagement, fueled a banking crisis that threatens to make Slovenia follow the path of Cyprus. ()

* Xavier Niel's low-cost Web and mobile services have disrupted the established operators in France, but his goal is no less than to instill an entrepreneurial technology culture in the country. ()