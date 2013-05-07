BRIEF-Houston American Energy says date for spudding initial well on Permian Basin Acreage been moved up to May 2017
* Target date for spudding initial well on acquired permian basin acreage has been moved up to first week of May 2017
* Pfizer will sell Viagra, its billion dollar erectile dysfunction drug, directly to men with a doctor's prescription through its website. ()
* Google Glass, a wearable computer not yet formally released, is raising questions about whether it will distract drivers, upend relationships and strip people of what little privacy they still have in public. ()
* The electronics contractor Foxconn, known for its ties to Apple, is moving to develop its own products, like a flat-screen TV. ()
* YouTube, the world's largest video website, will announce this week a plan to let some video makers charge a monthly subscription to their channels. ()
* One of the economic mysteries of the last few years has been the bigger-than-expected slowdown in health spending, a trend that promises to bolster wages and help close the wide federal deficit over the long term - but only if it persists. ()
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: