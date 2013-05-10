May 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Bank of Japan's efforts to reinvigorate the
nation's economy are showing results, at least in the sinking
value of the yen. ()
* Regulators outlined a proposal that could make Internet
service on airplanes cheaper, at speeds up to 30 times faster
than the service many people have in their homes. ()
* Mail Online, The Daily Mail's site, has expanded on the
news and business sides with offices in New York, and coverage
of celebrities in Los Angeles. ()
* According to Delta Air Lines executives, the carrier's
bright and spacious new terminal at Kennedy Airport in New York
reflects the industry's new priorities. As financial health
improves, airlines are trying to lure passengers with better
amenities and service instead of the lowest fares. ()
* Merck and GlaxoSmithKline will charge less
than $5 a dose to expand protection from the virus known as HPV
to millions of girls in the poorest countries. ()