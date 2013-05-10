May 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Bank of Japan's efforts to reinvigorate the nation's economy are showing results, at least in the sinking value of the yen. ()

* Regulators outlined a proposal that could make Internet service on airplanes cheaper, at speeds up to 30 times faster than the service many people have in their homes. ()

* Mail Online, The Daily Mail's site, has expanded on the news and business sides with offices in New York, and coverage of celebrities in Los Angeles. ()

* According to Delta Air Lines executives, the carrier's bright and spacious new terminal at Kennedy Airport in New York reflects the industry's new priorities. As financial health improves, airlines are trying to lure passengers with better amenities and service instead of the lowest fares. ()

* Merck and GlaxoSmithKline will charge less than $5 a dose to expand protection from the virus known as HPV to millions of girls in the poorest countries. ()