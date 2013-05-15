May 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Real estate upstarts like Fundrise are allowing people to invest in their neighborhoods in a way that has traditionally been the exclusive domain of wealthy investors and private equity firms. ()

* The European Commission is looking into whether BP, Shell and Platts may have "colluded" in an effort to manipulate the prices of oil products. ()

* Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's demands of Sony could test Japan's commitment to economic change. ()

* Jamie Dimon, the chief of JPMorgan Chase, is seeking advice from Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs as he wrestles with the fallout from a big trading loss. Not long ago, he was the one offering guidance. ()

* The Congressional Budget Office said the 2013 fiscal deficit would fall to about $642 billion, or 4 percent of G.D.P., about $200 billion less than it estimated just three months ago. ()

* Long thought of as a company that serves Wall Street firms, Bloomberg, through a relatively unheralded expansion, is quietly becoming more like them. ()

* According to the Justice Department, Apple took a leadership role in a price-fixing conspiracy in the market for e-books. ()

* A new generation in the mainly Muslim suburbs that ring Paris is finding business success by relying on personal initiative rather than government programs. ()

* Google's Chief Executive Larry Page said he has paralyzed vocal cords, a rare health problem that causes a hoarse voice and constricted breathing. The company said a year ago that he had a voice problem. ()