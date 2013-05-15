May 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Real estate upstarts like Fundrise are allowing people to
invest in their neighborhoods in a way that has traditionally
been the exclusive domain of wealthy investors and private
equity firms. ()
* The European Commission is looking into whether BP,
Shell and Platts may have "colluded" in an effort to
manipulate the prices of oil products. ()
* Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's demands of Sony
could test Japan's commitment to economic change. ()
* Jamie Dimon, the chief of JPMorgan Chase, is
seeking advice from Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs as
he wrestles with the fallout from a big trading loss. Not long
ago, he was the one offering guidance. ()
* The Congressional Budget Office said the 2013 fiscal
deficit would fall to about $642 billion, or 4 percent of
G.D.P., about $200 billion less than it estimated just three
months ago. ()
* Long thought of as a company that serves Wall Street
firms, Bloomberg, through a relatively unheralded expansion, is
quietly becoming more like them. ()
* According to the Justice Department, Apple took a
leadership role in a price-fixing conspiracy in the market for
e-books. ()
* A new generation in the mainly Muslim suburbs that ring
Paris is finding business success by relying on personal
initiative rather than government programs. ()
* Google's Chief Executive Larry Page said he has
paralyzed vocal cords, a rare health problem that causes a
hoarse voice and constricted breathing. The company said a year
ago that he had a voice problem. ()