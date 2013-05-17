May 17 The following are the top stories on the
* Fred Eckert was once a star at Goldman Sachs, with
a mansion and a collection of vintage cars; but by 2011, he was
bankrupt, divorced and had spent two months in a coma. Today, he
is planning a return to the arena. ()
* Google announced seven new apps for its Internet
connected glasses, including ones from Facebook, Twitter,
Tumblr, CNN, Elle and Evernote. ()
* Vast databases of patient and doctor information being
used by drug makers let them know which medications physicians
are prescribing and how they compare to colleagues. ()
* Two separate groups sent letters to Wal-Mart,
Target, Sears and Gap, urging them to
sign on to the factory safety plan that over 30 European
retailers embraced this week. ()
* Foxconn Technology has made progress toward
better safety conditions, but employees are still working longer
than Chinese law allows. ()
* J C Penney's former Chief Executive Myron Ullman,
who is now its new chief executive, is reinstating old pricing
and promotion policies to lure alienated customers back through
its doors. ()
* The Bayonne Medical Center charged Medicare the highest
amounts for about a quarter of the most common treatments, a
Times analysis of 2011 data shows. ()