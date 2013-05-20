May 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo's move to purchase Tumblr aims to make up for years of missing out on the growth of social networks and mobile devices. ()

* Three months after hackers working for a cyber unit of China's People's Liberation Army went silent amid evidence that they had stolen data from scores of American companies and government agencies, they appear to have resumed their attacks using different techniques, according to computer industry security experts and American officials. ()

* The Swedish retail giant H&M faced public pressure to accelerate its efforts to improve garment factory conditions, though it had no ties to a disaster in Bangladesh. ()

* Executives from Silicon Valley say that the Senate immigration bill imposes too much regulatory control over a company's hiring of temporary foreign workers or laying off an American worker. ()

* At JPMorgan Chase, the move to split the jobs of chairman and chief executive, now held by Jamie Dimon, comes as the bank is actually prospering. ()

* Gary Pruitt, the head of The Associated Press, said the Obama administration's handling of a leak investigation had already diminished journalists' capacity to report on the government. ()

* Given the more generous subsidies offered in other states and countries, major studios including NBCUniversal, Paramount and Disney all have large-scale, long-term expansion plans. ()