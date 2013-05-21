May 21 The following are the top stories on the
* Yahoo's $1.1 billion proposed acquisition of
Tumblr is a huge coup for the young founder of the even younger
start-up and a splashy move by Marissa Mayer to shake up her
company. It also heralds a larger shift in social media.
Facebook arguably invented modern social networking, and
is still the king. But increasingly its approach is seen as
passive and outdated as people flock to sites like Tumblr where
they can be more actively engaged in creating personal,
expressive content to share - and which could potentially
translate to advertising dollars. ()
* Even as Apple became the nation's most profitable
technology company, it avoided billions in taxes in the United
States and around the world through a web of subsidiaries so
complex it spanned continents and went beyond anything most
experts had ever seen, Congressional investigators disclosed on
Monday. ()
* SAC Capital Advisors is bracing for another round of
withdrawal requests as fears grow that insider trading
investigations could further damage Steven Cohen and his firm.
()
* Courts are looking to Urban Dictionary, a crowd sourced
website, as one way to define words on which a case may turn. ()
* While companies weigh bids for Hulu and industry
heavyweights complain that TV Everywhere isn't going much of
anywhere, another way to watch time-shifted television is
quietly gaining traction: video-on-demand, or VOD. ()
* The Obama administration and the European Union have each
decided to negotiate settlements with China in the world's
largest anti-dumping and anti-subsidy trade cases involving
China's roughly $30 billion a year in solar panel shipments to
the West, officials and trade advisers in Beijing, Brussels and
Washington said. ()
* Last week's disclosure by Ronald Machen Jr, the United
States attorney for the District of Columbia, that his office
had secretly seized telephone records of Associated Press
reporters as part of a leak investigation surprised and shocked
many people. But to some on Wall Street, Machen's involvement in
a phone records case had a familiar ring. They recalled the case
of Allied Capital, a formerly high-flying business development
company based in Washington whose shares collapsed in 2009. Two
years earlier, Allied had admitted that one of its investigators
had stolen the phone records of a prominent hedge fund manager
who had been critical of the company's accounting practices. The
chief outside lawyer counseling Allied was Machen, then a
partner at WilmerHale. ()
* Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic shock
therapy, which combines a flood of cheap cash, fiscal stimulus
and deregulation, is getting early results. ()