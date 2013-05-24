May 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As large companies fight for a cut in the official
corporate tax rate, small businesses fear they will pay for it.
()
* In a Senate subcommittee hearing on Apple's
avoidance of paying taxes, John McCain and others tried to point
out how unfair the current system was to domestic
corporations.()
* In a sign of Wall Street's resurgent influence in
Washington, bank lobbyists are aiding lawmakers in drafting
legislation that softens financial regulations. ()
* Stocks regained ground in New York after global investors
were rattled by signs of a slowdown in Chinese manufacturing and
a potential easing of central bank support for the economy. ()
* Four SAC Capital Advisors executives were ordered to
testify before a grand jury investigating actions at the hedge
fund. ()
* Apple-1 computers have sold for hundreds of thousands of
dollars in recent auctions, a run-up reflecting the Apple's
mystique. ()