BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
May 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The S&P Case-Shiller home price index rose by 10.9 percent over the last year, a gain that reinforces housing's role in driving the economy. ()
* The solar industry is anxious about defective panels. When defects are discovered, confidentiality agreements keep the manufacturer's identity secret, making accountability difficult. ()
* Switzerland's proposed agreement on tax cases with the United States includes a fine of at least $7 billion to $10 billion and the disclosure of the names of banks' American clients. ()
* With governments unable to revive economies, central bankers are taking increasingly aggressive action. ()
* Facing pressure from women's groups and its own advertisers, Facebook said it would overhaul its process for monitoring offensive content. ()
* The money laundering case against Liberty Reserve, a global currency exchange, is believed to be the largest online money laundering prosecution in history, the authorities said.
* Data Communications Management Corp announces fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
* NV5 announces record fourth quarter and full year financial results