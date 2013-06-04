June 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Homes in struggling markets are being snapped up by big investment companies, shutting out regular buyers and creating concerns about soaring prices. (link.reuters.com/gez58t)

* The suggestion that some auction participants could be favored in an airwaves spectrum auction has spawned a dispute involving corporate lobbyists, academics and members of Congress on both sides of the debate. (link.reuters.com/nez58t)

* The early success of a new class of cancer drugs, revealed in test results released here over the last several days, has raised hope among the world's top cancer specialists that they may be on the verge of an important milestone in the fight against the disease. (link.reuters.com/mez58t)

* Connecticut on Monday became the first state to pass a bill that would require food manufacturers to label products that contain genetically modified ingredients - but only after other conditions are met. (link.reuters.com/rez58t)

* As social media sites pursue advertising in a bid for new revenue, they are finding that they must simultaneously create a safe space for the advertisers they attract. (link.reuters.com/sez58t) (Compiled by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)