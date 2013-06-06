June 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* SAC, the hedge fund which is under investigation for insider trading, told employees in an email that it was stable despite a surge in investor withdrawals. ()

* The International Monetary Fund released an internal report that sharply criticizes its first bailout program for Greece, saying it seriously underestimated the severity of the country's downturn. ()

* The Justice Department has claimed that the publishers used Apple Inc as a conduit to communicate with each other; Apple lawyers have sought to portray the conversations as normal business proceedings. ()

* Procter & Gamble has reorganized its business into four new divisions, the first big change since Alan Lafley returned as chief executive nearly two weeks ago. ()

* As Congress debates immigration, countries like Canada and Australia are trying to lure foreign entrepreneurs. But there is only one place they want to be. ()