BRIEF-Olin announces pricing terms of debt offering
* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Edward Snowden's employer, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, has become one of the largest and most profitable corporations in the United States almost exclusively by serving a single client, the government of the United States. ()
* Apple Inc is expected to unveil a streaming music service, in an attempt to use its dominance of the digital music market to create a new revenue source. ()
* As stratification becomes more pronounced in all corners of America, theme parks have adopted a tiered model, with special access and perks for those willing to pay. ()
* In Silicon Valley, dismay at revelations about government monitoring have led some to call for disclosure of companies' involvement. ()
* The conservative pundit Glenn Beck took the lectern at a conference center on Manhattan's East Side last Thursday to accept the Freedom of Speech Award for his commentary on TheBlaze television network and his syndicated radio show. ()
* Commenced a solicitation of consents from holders of its outstanding 7 pct senior notes due 2023
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017