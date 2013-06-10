June 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Edward Snowden's employer, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, has become one of the largest and most profitable corporations in the United States almost exclusively by serving a single client, the government of the United States. ()

* Apple Inc is expected to unveil a streaming music service, in an attempt to use its dominance of the digital music market to create a new revenue source. ()

* As stratification becomes more pronounced in all corners of America, theme parks have adopted a tiered model, with special access and perks for those willing to pay. ()

* In Silicon Valley, dismay at revelations about government monitoring have led some to call for disclosure of companies' involvement. ()

* The conservative pundit Glenn Beck took the lectern at a conference center on Manhattan's East Side last Thursday to accept the Freedom of Speech Award for his commentary on TheBlaze television network and his syndicated radio show. ()