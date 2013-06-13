June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The leaders of the European Union, mired in recession and battered by increasing opposition from voters, are desperate for political success to promote economic growth. They are pushing for a rapid negotiation of a trade agreement with the United States aimed at expanding commerce and creating jobs.

* Gary Cohn has long been considered the man who will be the next Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc ; the problem is the current chief, Lloyd Blankfein, isn't ready to leave.()

* E-Cigarettes, the devices that mimic tobacco cigarettes are growing in popularity even as regulators in Europe and the United States weigh their risks.

* Intel Corp's plan to create a virtual cable service is running up against a barricade being guarded by cable and satellite distributors. ()

* World Bank's economists forecast that the global economy would grow about 2.2 percent this year and 3 percent in 2014.

* The Financial Conduct Authority of Britain says it is looking into claims that traders at large banks manipulated some foreign exchange benchmark rates and that it might start an official investigation.

* Significant cognitive distraction was seen by researchers who analyzed subjects trying to juggle driving with high-tech in-car systems. ()

* The battered Japanese stock market lurched into bear market territory Thursday morning, after a tumble of 5.3 percent took the combined decline in the Nikkei 225 index since May 23 to more than 20 percent. ()