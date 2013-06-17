June 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A record seven million students will graduate from universities and colleges across China in the coming weeks, but their job prospects appear bleak - the latest sign of a troubled Chinese economy. ()

* Only months before Americans start buying coverage through new state insurance exchanges, it is becoming clear that choices will vary sharply depending on where people live. ()

* A long-running economic policy debate over austerity versus stimulus was expected to be muted at the Group of Eight summit as participants concentrated on addressing the escalating civil war in Syria. ()

* After posting a loss in the first quarter, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia redesigned its print and digital offerings in hopes of returning to profitability. ()

* Boeing Co's full-court press to address the risk of battery fire on its flagship 787 Dreamliner jet this year has not slowed progress on the company's other planes in development, including a revamped version of its popular 777 wide-body, Raymond Conner, chief executive of Boeing's civil aircraft division, said on Sunday. ()